The Knicks acquired Ferguson on Thursday as part of a three-team trade involving the 76ers and Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Philadelphia will receive George Hill (thumb) and Ignas Brazdeikis in the trade, while Oklahoma City will acquire Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks.

From New York's perspective, the deal is essentially a swap of Ferguson for Rivers -- who hasn't been part of the rotation in recent weeks -- and Brazdeikis, a developmental prospect who has scarcely seen the court through two NBA seasons. Ferguson likely won't have much clearer of a path to the rotation than Rivers and Brazdeikis did, as RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock (ankle), Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina will likely all rank ahead of Ferguson in the pecking order at either guard or small forward. Since being drafted by the Thunder in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Ferguson has been highly unproductive from a fantasy standpoint, averaging 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 19.6 minutes per game over 204 career appearances.