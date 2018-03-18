Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 25 points
Hardaway had 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over the Hornets.
Hardaway led the Knicks to a comfortable victory over the disappointing Hornets. This game was a blowout and many of the starters saw limited minutes. In fact, the bench actually outscored the starting unit 72-to-52, with Hardaway the only starter to reach double-figures. Despite the injuries, Hardaway has had a solid first season for the Knicks, although he really only offers value in scoring and three-pointers with the odd steal from time to time.
