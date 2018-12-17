Hardaway won't play in Monday's game against the Suns, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Hardaway is dealing with some right heel soreness he likely picked up during Sunday's game against the Pacers. In his stead, Courtney Lee and Frank Ntilikina figure to gain some extra minutes, especially considering Damyean Dotson (shoulder), and Alonzo Trier (hamstring) are also set to miss Monday's game.