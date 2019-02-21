Simmons was held out of Wednesday's game against the Swarm due to a groin injury.

Simmons has interchanged between the starting point guard or shooting guard most nights, averaging 32.4 minutes and 17.1 points per contest. It's unclear how long Simmons might be out given the Charge just came off the G League All-Star break, but so long as he's absent, expect some combination of Schoohie Smith and Levi Randolph to maintain major minutes in the backcourt.