Simmons' 10-day contract with the Raptors expired Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 16.8 minutes across his four appearances for Toronto. The Raptors are able to sign Simmons to another 10-day contract, but his spot on the 15-man roster is expected to go to center Malik Williams, whom Shams Charania of The Athletic reported agreed to a 10-day deal with Toronto earlier Wednesday.