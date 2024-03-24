Simmons agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons will join Toronto's 15-man roster as a replacement for Jah'mius Ramsey, whose second 10-day deal expired Sunday. While spending all season with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game over 23 appearances. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard could crack the Raptors' backcourt rotation for Monday's game versus the Nets if one or both of Immanuel Quickley (personal) and D.J. Carton (ankle) remain sidelined.