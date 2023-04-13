Simmons concluded his third season with averages of 1.0 points, 1.0 assists, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 5.6 minutes per game across five contests.

After signing with the team March 29, Simmons appeared in very limited fashion over the last five games of the season. The 25-year-old was a steady contributor during his limited opportunities, but he struggled to find his shot, making just one of six attempts from the field on the year. Simmons has struggled to find his footing in the NBA since his rookie season back in 2017, and it will be difficult to find a spot with the Hornets who have plenty of guard depth.