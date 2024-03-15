Wood (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Wood (knee) will miss his 12th straight contest Saturday due to a left knee injury. There is no indication that Wood is nearing a return to action.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Still sidelined•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Remains out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Remains out Friday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Out two-plus weeks with swollen knee•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Plays well Monday in Charlotte•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Blocks three shots Monday•