Wood (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
Wood's absence streak will extend to 11 games Wednesday due to a left knee injury. While there is no timetable for his return, his next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Golden State.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Remains out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Remains out Friday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Out two-plus weeks with swollen knee•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Plays well Monday in Charlotte•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Blocks three shots Monday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Available to play Saturday•