Augustin amassed nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to the Jazz.

Augustin saw 20 minutes of court time for the first time in four games, and he finished with his most points since March 21. The veteran point guard took all of his shots from beyond the arc, making three of four attempts in 20 minutes. Augustin is shooting an impressive 68.6 percent from the field over his past eight contests, and he has averaged 2.3 three-pointers over that stretch. However, his counting stats of 8.3 points, 1.4 boards and 1.1 assists during that span don't give him much fantasy appeal.