The Rockets signed Augustin for the rest of the season Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Augustin had recent stints with Houston in which he played 20 games for them in 2020-21 and 34 in 2021-22. However, the veteran point guard is unlikely to receive significant minutes as the rebuilding Rockets should give the majority of the opportunities to younger players like Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington.