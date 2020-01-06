Lakers' Dwight Howard: Gets involved in block party
Howard finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks in 21 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 106-99 win over the Pistons.
Remarkably, Howard's block total ranked third among the Lakers, as Anthony Davis (eight) and JaVale McGee (six) also stymied the Pistons at the rim. Despite coming off the bench all season, Howard is still supplying 1.4 blocks per game, placing him top 20 in the NBA. Unless McGee or Davis fall victim to injury, however, Howard is best viewed as a streaming option for fantasy managers in need of help in the blocks, rebounds and field-goal percentage categories.
