Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Saturday that Hood-Schifino (knee) is "still a few weeks" from returning, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hood-Schifino will continue to miss time while dealing with a right patella contusion he suffered during the preseason. Based on this timeline, the rookie guard will target to make his return in late November or early December.
