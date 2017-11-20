Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bounces back with 18-point tally
Clarkson registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.
Clarkson had slogged through a season-low four-point effort against the Suns on Friday, so Sunday's output was a welcome sight for fantasy owners. The 25-year-old guard has scored in double digits in eight of 10 November contests, and given his role as a critical source of scoring off the bench, his aforementioned clunker can safely be considered an outlier.
