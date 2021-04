Gasol sustained a fracture in his left pinkie finger and is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury during Thursday's spot start against the Celtics, when he had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. If cleared to play through the injury, Gasol's workload will depend on the availability of Andre Drummond (toe).