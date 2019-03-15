Lakers' Mike Muscala: Moves into starting five
Muscala will start Friday's game against Detroit, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The Lakers are extremely short-handed, so they'll turn to Mike Muscala at power forward Friday night. He's scored 11 total points in his last two starts, both coming at the beginning of February.
