Lakers' Mike Muscala: Plays 11 minutes in Monday's loss
Muscala managed three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two blocks, and one rebound in 11 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.
Muscala (ankle) was listed as probable on the injury report after receiving a DNP-Coach's Decision in Saturday's loss to the Pelicans despite being deemed available. The 27-year-old veteran provides perimeter shooting from the center spot. However, with JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler both ahead of Muscala on the depth chart, he's not worthy of consideration outside of the very deepest fantasy leagues.
