Lakers' Reggie Bullock: Coming off bench Saturday
Bullock will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics.
With injuries piling up and the Lakers all but out of the playoff picture, coach Luke Walton will switch up the starting five, giving Mo Wagner the start over Bullock. Once Kyle Kuzma (ankle) returns, things could change again.
