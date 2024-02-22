Bullock (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Bullock dealt with a back injury ahead of the All-Star break and was questionable for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up against New Orleans. However, he's been an inconsistent part of Houston's rotation this year.
