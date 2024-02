Bullock registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 15 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Hawks.

Bullock played double-digit minutes for the second straight game but produced very little in terms of tangible production. He has struggled to play a consistent role this season, averaging 2.5 points in 9.4 minutes per game. It's safe to assume that Bullock's days of being fantasy-relevant are now behind him.