Daniels offered five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes during the Lakers' 124-103 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Daniels returned to the lineup after missing time with a knee sprain, but his shot was understandably rusty overall. The veteran has been a solid source of three-point shooting throughout his various stops over six NBA seasons, but it remains to be seen how much opportunity he'll be afforded in a deep Lakers two-guard rotation.