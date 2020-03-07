Nuggets' Troy Daniels: Available Saturday vs. Cavaliers
Daniels will be available to make his Nuggets debut Saturday against the Cavaliers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Daniels joined the Nuggets on Mar. 4, but the team opted not to make him available for Thursday's game against the Hornets. However, he'll suit up for Saturday's action against the Cavs and could play.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.