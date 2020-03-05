Nuggets' Troy Daniels: Won't debut Thursday
Daniels will not be available for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Daniels signed with the Nuggets earlier in the week but will have to wait to make his debut. Prior to joining Denver, Daniels appeared in 41 games with the Lakers and posted averages of 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. His next chance to take the court will come Saturday in Cleveland.
