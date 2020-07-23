Daniels ended with 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage victory over Washington.

Daniels led the Nuggets with 22 points off the bench, making a case for meaningful minutes moving forward. With the Nuggets down on troops, Daniels made the most of a good situation, flashing his offensive upside. With that being said, it would be hard to have a lot of trust when it comes to Daniels' role, and drafting him in a resumption league is certainly not a given.