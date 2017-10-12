Play

Perrantes was waived by the Spurs on Thursday.

Perrantes saw a total of 15 minutes across three preseason games with the Spurs, which wasn't enough time for him to make a notable impression on the coaching staff. As expected, the undrafted free agent won't make the regular-season roster, though there's a decent chance he ends up joining the Spurs G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball