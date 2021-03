Perrantes was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds over 25 minutes in Saturday's 127-92 loss to the Ignite.

Perrantes came off the bench once again in Saturday's regular-season finale and generated solid production for Austin despite his inability to convert on either of his two field goal attempts. He's now averaging 6.7 points and 5.6 assists over 25.0 minutes per game this year.