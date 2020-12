Perrantes signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Perrantes spent time with the Spurs in 2018, and he'll rejoin the organization ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 27-year-old will likely play for the Austin Spurs in the G League after averaging 8.9 points and 5.7 assists over 28.2 minutes per game during nine G League appearances last year.