Perrantes recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Saturday's 125-118 win over Westchester.

Even though Perrantes has come off the bench in every game to begin the 2020-21 G League season, he's had considerable playing time for the Austin Spurs. He was a strong contributor in relief Saturday and is now averaging 8.1 points and 5.0 assists over 25.4 minutes per game this year.