The Lakers have waived King on Thursday, according to the NBA transactions log.

The Lakers signed King on Wednesday and waived him approximately 24 hours after that initial move, and unless he's acquired by another team via waivers, all signs point to him heading to the G League to play for the South Bay Lakers. King spent most of the 2022-23 season at that level but playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' affiliate, where he averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 32 games.