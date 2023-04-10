King mustered 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

King struggled from the field but still scored in double figures for a sixth straight game and fell one board shy of a double-double. Across 53 G League appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. King was recalled to the NBA club following the Blue Coats' win, but he's not expected to feature in Philadelphia's postseason rotation.