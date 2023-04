King posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 win over Long Island.

King wasn't efficient but still scored at least 20 points for the third time over his past five games to help Delaware advance to the G League Showcase Cup Championship. The 23-year-old forward also recorded at least three steals for a third straight game.