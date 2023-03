King registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-99 win over Capital City.

King and Braxton Key both recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category and helped Delaware advance to the semifinals of the G League playoffs. It was just the fourth time King had recorded at least two steals and two blocks in a game this season.