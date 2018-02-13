Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Charlotte

Gordon (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed eight straight contests as a result of a strained left hip flexor. With it likely he'll be on the shelf once more Wednesday, Mario Hezonja should continue seeing an expanded role.

