Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Charlotte
Gordon (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon has missed eight straight contests as a result of a strained left hip flexor. With it likely he'll be on the shelf once more Wednesday, Mario Hezonja should continue seeing an expanded role.
