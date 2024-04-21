Gordon accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gordon didn't do much in the first two quarters since he was dealing with foul trouble, but he stepped his game up in the second half and delivered a strong showing, ending just three assists away from a triple-double. The Nuggets will go as far as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray can carry them, but Gordon's contributions on both ends of the court will be pivotal for the team's success. Gordon should continue to see favorable matchups in this series as long as he gets paired with Rui Hachimura.