Gordon contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 victory over Boston.

Gordon collected four offensive rebounds after grabbing just one total board against Phoenix on Monday. His increased activity on the glass helped offset another modest scoring performance. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray commanding offensive touches, Gordon's fantasy value hinges on rebounding, defensive contributions and efficient finishing rather than consistent scoring volume.