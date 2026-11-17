Gordon recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and an assist across 24 minutes in Monday's 117-105 loss to the Suns.

Gordon was efficient with his limited opportunities, but his six field-goal attempts and single rebound made for a disappointing fantasy performance. Denver continues to lean heavily on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to generate offense, leaving Gordon with a more complementary scoring role. His ability to finish around the basket and connect from beyond the arc can still provide value, but performances like Monday's illustrate how limited his production can be when he isn't contributing on the glass.