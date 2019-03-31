Magic's Aaron Gordon: Full line in Saturday's win
Gordon registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win over the Pacers.
Gordon logged his 18th double-double of the campaign, thus setting a new career high in that category. Most nights he still leaves plenty to be desired from an efficiency standpoint, though this was not one of those occasions. With the Magic fighting for one of the final few playoff spots left in the Eastern Conference, Gordon should be expected to earn heavy minutes across the last five regular season games of 2018-19.
