Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Friday

Gordon (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon missed Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back stiffness, prompting Jonathon Simmons to enter the starting five. An update on Gordon's status may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround, with Simmons presumably starting again if Gordon is ruled out.

