Houston won't return to Saturday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Houstan won't play in the second half of Saturday's matchup, and he leaves the game having posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 11 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising if the injury forces him to miss at least one more game. He'll have three days to recover before the Magic take on the Warriors on Wednesday.