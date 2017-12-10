Magic's D.J. Augustin: Hands out seven assists Saturday

Augustin (quad) played 27 minutes in Saturday's 110-117 loss to the Hawks, finishing with eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Augustin came into Saturday with a questionable designation because of a quad injury, but ended up playing through it and logged 27 minutes. That workload suggests the injury is no longer giving Augustin discomfort, so he should be good to go moving forward. That said, Augustin largely struggled on the offensive side of the ball, hitting just 25 percent of his field goal attempts and 20 percent of his three-pointers, so he'll look to lock back in ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.