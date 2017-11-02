Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out Friday vs. Bulls
Augustin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Augustin was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies after just 14 minutes and was eventually diagnosed with a hamstring strain. While he's not expected to miss extended time, Augustin still won't be ready in time for Friday's tilt, which could leave the Magic in a bit of trouble at the point guard position. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) has missed the last six games, though he's been upgraded to questionable and could take the court. If not, it would likely be Shelvin Mack who carries the load at the position.
