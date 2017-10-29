Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Sunday and Monday
Payton (hamstring), who's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, will also miss Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Payton is still dealing with a lingering hamstring strain and is now slated to miss five straight games. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday in Memphis, though he'd likely need to put in a full practice on Tuesday in order to be cleared. Still, consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. D.J. Augustin will pick up another couple of starts in his place, meaning he should be in line for a hefty workload.
