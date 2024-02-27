Bitadze won't start Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Paolo Banchero (illness) remains out for a second straight game, but the Magic are switching up their first five after starting Bitadze and Wendell Carter in the frontcourt during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan are the new additions to the starting lineup, while Bitadze and Anthony Black will operate off the bench.
