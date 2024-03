Bitadze will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Wendell Carter (knee) is getting the second night of a back-to-back off, so Bitadze will draw his 33rd start of the season despite not being a regular part of the rotation the last few games. Bitadze has averaged 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 23.8 minutes as a starter this season.