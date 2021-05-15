Brazdeikis scored a career-high 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the 76ers.

It was an awful night for the Magic's starting five, as the unit only managing a combined 31 points, but that opened the door for Brazdeikis to lead all scorers in the game. The second-year forward has dropped double-digit points in three of seven games since taking on a significant role in the Orlando rotation, averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.3 threes in 28.4 minutes over that stretch.