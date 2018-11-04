Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Draws start vs. Spurs
Iwundu will start Sunday's game against San Antonio, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) ruled out, Iwundu gets the nod at small forward. He's averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over 19.0 minutes per game this season and figures to revert back to a bench role when Isaac returns to health.
