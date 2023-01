Iwundu tallied 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 loss to the Squadron.

Iwundu's game-high 12 rebounds weren't enough to help Stockton avoid a narrow loss Saturday. However, he was also the team's leading scorer while providing a defensive impact.