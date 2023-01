Iwundu recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 104-92 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Iwundu shot 5-of-7 from two-point range Friday. His efficient scoring and active defense helped him post a plus-14 point differential.