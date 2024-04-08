Exum had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 147-136 overtime win over the Rockets.

With Luka Doncic (ankle) back in the lineup Sunday, Exum returned to the bench. He was still able to score in double digits and play 30-plus minutes for a second straight game. Exum's biggest moment came in the final moments of the fourth quarter, when he drained a last-second three on a pass from Doncic to force overtime. Since returning from a 13-game absence due to knee issues, Exum is averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 20.4 minutes per game.