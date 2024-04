Exum will start against the Pistons on Friday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are both being held out for rest, so Exum could potentially see a healthy workload Friday. As a starter this season, Exum holds averages of 13.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.